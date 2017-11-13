Fantasy Football Week 10 Winners, Losers: Jared Goff, Drew Brees Among Notable Performers

Week 10 of the 2017 NFL season was full of crazy performances, exciting plays and thrilling finishes.
As a result, it was a pretty wild day for fantasy football. Here are some fantasy football winners and losers through Sunday’s Week 10 games.
WINNERS
Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
Goff was efficient and prolific. He completed 25 of 37 pass attempts for 355 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-10 victory over the Houston Texans. Goff now has back-to-back 300-yard games for the first time in his career, and he’s thrown for seven touchdowns with zero interceptions over the last two weeks.
Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints
Ingram easily had his best game of the season Sunday when the Saints demolished the Buffalo Bills 47-10. He carried the ball 21 times for season highs in yards (131) and touchdowns (three). It was Ingram’s third 100-yard game of the season.
Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Woods was the beneficiary of Goff’s great performance. He caught eight passes on 10 targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns, giving him two receiving scores in each of the last two games.
Vernon Davis, TE, Washington Redskins
The Redskins lost to the Minnesota Vikings, but Davis had a solid game. He caught seven passes on 11 targets for 76 yards, setting season highs in all three categories.
Atlanta Falcons, Defense
The Falcons, in what might have been a must-win game, defeated the Dallas Cowboys 27-7 with eight (!) sacks and two fumble recoveries. It was a much-needed excellent performance from Atlanta’s defense after a less-than-stellar first half of the campaign.
LOSERS
Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans
Brees threw for just 184 yards against the Bills, and his performance would’ve been a disaster for fantasy owners if not for his rushing touchdown. He’s thrown only two touchdown passes over the last three games.
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Fournette received 17 carries, more than three times as many as every other Jaguars player Sunday, but managed to gain just 17 yards with zero touchdowns.
Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Bryant caught four passes for 39 yards and zero touchdowns against the Falcons. He now has failed to find the end zone in three straight games. Bryant also has tallied 60 or more receiving yards in just three of nine games this season.
Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts
After racking up 184 receiving yards over the last two games combined, Doyle tallied just nine yards on two receptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Buffalo Bills, Defense
The Bills gave up 47 points — more than any other team in Week 10 — to the Saints, while forcing no turnovers and sacking Brees zero times.
Ouch.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images
