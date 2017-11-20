Fantasy Football Week 11 Winners, Losers: Tom Brady, Antonio Brown Among Notable Performers

Week 11 of the 2017 NFL season was interesting, to say the least.
There were several upsets, multiple overtime games and many surprise performances from players not expected to make a major impact on the outcome. It all made for an exciting day of fantasy football action.
Here’s a look at the fantasy winners and losers through Sunday’s games.
WINNERS
Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
Brady became the first quarterback to win in three different nations Sunday when he led a 33-8 Patriots win over the Oakland Raiders. He completed 30 of 37 passes for 339 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Latavius Murray, RB, Oakland Raiders
Murray hasn’t been a great fantasy running back this season, but he played very well Sunday with 95 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries in a win over a good Los Angeles Rams defense.
Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Brown caught 10 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns in the Steelers’ huge win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. The elite wideout now has five 100-yard games this season.
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
There was almost nothing to like about the Chiefs’ performance against the New York Giants in a shocking 12-9 overtime loss, but Kelce did impress with 108 yards on eight receptions.
Baltimore Ravens, Defense
Baltimore’s defense handed the Green Bay Packers their first shutout loss since 2006. The Ravens forced five turnovers (three interceptions, two fumbles) and sacked Packers quarterback Brett Hundley six times.
LOSERS
Alex Smith, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Smith and the Chiefs really are struggling, as evidenced by their 12-9 loss to a bad Giants team. He threw for 230 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions Sunday.
Adrian Peterson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Peterson disappointed fantasy owners with just 26 rushing yards and zero touchdowns on 14 carries (1.9 yards per carry).
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
Sanders caught two passes for 15 yards with no touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a very poor performance only one week after tallying six receptions for 137 yards against the Patriots.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
Gronkowski caught three passes for 36 yards and failed to reach the end zone against a bad Raiders defense. Gronk has only one 100-yard game this season, with just one touchdown over the last four games. He’s also failed to reach the 75-yard mark in four straight matchups.
Buffalo Bills, Defense
The Bills gave up 54 points, forced zero turnovers and sacked Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers once in a blowout loss.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP