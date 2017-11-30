Fantasy Football Week 13: Starts, Sits For Redskins Vs. Cowboys ‘Thursday Night Football’

“Thursday Night Football” has been surprisingly useful for fantasy players this season, but that might not be the case in Week 13.
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Redskins in a battle of two 5-6 NFC East teams. Despite featuring loads of talent and entering the 2016-17 season with big expectations, neither the Skins nor the Boys have proven to be worthy contenders in the NFC.
Still, if you pick your spots, there could be some fantasy points up for grabs at AT&T Stadium.
Whether you’re playing a daily fantasy sports contest or making a last-minute roster move in your season-long league, here’s who we think you should start and sit Thursday night:
START
Semaje Perine, RB, Redskins Perine has been a fantasy goldmine since taking control of Washington’s backfield. He has back-to-back games with at least 100 yards rushing, including a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. The Cowboys rushing defense has been average this season, which should allow Perine to put up RB2 numbers, at the very least.
Vernon Davis, TE, Redskins. Fantasy owners keep waiting for Davis to drop off the proverbial cliff, but it’s just not happening. With Jordan Reed being inactive for much of the season, Davis has become one of the best tight ends in fantasy. Yes, the veteran was a dud against the Giants on Thanksgiving, but he still has seven games this season with at least 58 yards receiving. Start him with confidence.
Alfred Morris, RB, Cowboys. To be clear: We’re not recommending Morris as any more than a flex or RB2 option. He rushed for 91 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, but managed just 36 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thanksgiving. Still, with the Cowboys passing game struggling to do anything, we expect Morris to get enough volume out of the backfield to put up decent fantasy numbers.
SIT
Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys. With running back Ezekiel Elliott out with a suspension, the Dallas offense has been miserable, resulting in persistent frustration for Bryant owners. The star receiver hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 7, and has three games with less than 40 receiving yards since Week 8. That, coupled with the likelihood he’ll draw star cornerback Josh Norman, means Bryant should be on your bench.
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys. There’s no way to sugarcoat it: Prescott has been a massive disappointment this season. Under no circumstances should you considering starting him as your fantasy quarterback.
Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins. We’ve waited all year for Doctson to live up to the hype, but he just hasn’t delivered. The sophomore receiver has three touchdowns this year, but has only one game with more than 59 receiving yards. You can do much better.
