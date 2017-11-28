Here’s How Much Floyd Mayweather Allegedly Got Paid To Vacation In China

Floyd Mayweather Jr. seemingly has more money than he knows what to do with, yet he apparently didn’t need to dip into his cash flow to book a trip to Asia.

In fact, the man got paid.

Mayweather, who’s never been shy about showing off his wealth, on Monday posted a photo of his trip to Beijing, China. In the caption, the boxing legend reveals he earned $3 million to “simply visit and vacation here in luxury for a few days.”

Oh. Well, isn’t that nice?

This is where I could make some joke about Mayweather’s “Money” nickname, but that’s too easy and I’m really not in the mood after writing a garbage story about a rich guy doing rich guy things.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images