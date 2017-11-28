Here’s How Much Floyd Mayweather Allegedly Got Paid To Vacation In China

Floyd Mayweather Jr. seemingly has more money than he knows what to do with, yet he apparently didn’t need to dip into his cash flow to book a trip to Asia.
In fact, the man got paid.
Mayweather, who’s never been shy about showing off his wealth, on Monday posted a photo of his trip to Beijing, China. In the caption, the boxing legend reveals he earned $3 million to “simply visit and vacation here in luxury for a few days.”
Here in Beijing, China at “The Great Wall Of China”, considered to be one of the greatest Wonders of The World! It’s always been on my list of places to see throughout my travels in life however, timing is everything. Coming here with 23 people has been a great experience and it doesn’t hurt to get paid $3,000,000. to simply visit and vacation here in luxury for a few days. With money this long, everything is different. I move different, I dress different and I live different because my money is extremely different! i want to thank my cousin @dejuanblake and his @affiliationmanagement company for putting this all together. Photo credit: @lapistolpete @idriserba videographer: @jamesdayap
Oh. Well, isn’t that nice?
This is where I could make some joke about Mayweather’s “Money” nickname, but that’s too easy and I’m really not in the mood after writing a garbage story about a rich guy doing rich guy things.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images
