Aaron Hernandez May Have Left ‘Hidden Wealth’ In Trust For His Daughter

Aaron Hernandez did some pre-planning when it came to his finances prior to his suicide in prison in April.

The former New England Patriot’s tight end set up an irrevocable trust for his 5-year-old, according to the Boston Herald. Said trust keeps the records of it private, and removes control of those finances from the individual so that the beneficiary is almost certainly guaranteed to access that money.

The decision is a compelling one in many senses, but particularly the fact that Hernandez’s estate is being used to pay off some of his debts left behind.

Hernandez had $2.82 million in debt when he was arrested in 2013, according to the Herald report, and claimed he had just $1.2 million in assets to pay it off.

In terms of the trust itself, the actual dollar amount and the date in which it was created has not been publicly released.

Whether that money will actually make it’s way to his daughter will be sorted out in court. Given the usually air-tight nature of the type of trust utilized, it would take a lot of convincing to get it revoked. But for the time being, the information surrounding that trust had to be turned over to a judge.

Thumbnail photo via Pool photo by Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via USA Today Sports Images