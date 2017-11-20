Here’s Reportedly What Giants Offered Marlins For Giancarlo Stanton

The Giancarlo Stanton sweepstakes reportedly are underway, and we might have our first look at a legitimate offer for the 2017 National League MVP.

The San Francisco Giants reportedly made the first offer for Stanton on Friday with the St. Louis Cardinals reportedly making their offer over the weekend.

While it is not yet known what the Cardinals offered out of their deep farm system, a report surfaced Monday detailing what the Giants were willing to part with, and what they wanted along with Stanton.

Sirius XM’s Craig Mish reported Monday, citing a source, that the Giants offered second baseman Joe Panik, pitching prospect Tyler Beede and outfield prospect Chris Shaw in exchange for Stanton and Dee Gordon.

Panik, 27, had a solid 2017 campaign for the Giants, hitting .288 with 10 home runs.

Shaw and Beede are the No. 2 and No. 3 prospects in San Francisco’s farm system, per MLB Pipeline, so this certainly appears to be a legitimate offer.

Gordon would be an upgrade from Panik and would allow Miami to shed more salary from its payroll which appears to be their biggest offseason objective.

Whether this will be enough to entice the Marlins to deal their franchise star is yet to be seen, but this is a good baseline for what is sure to be a blockbuster deal.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images