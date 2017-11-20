LeBron James Believes Anthem Protests Keeping Colin Kaepernick Unsigned

LeBron James is not wavering when it comes to Colin Kaepernick: he thinks the free agent quarterback is being blacklisted by the NFL.

The NBA star spoke candidly on the matter to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin about the polarizing figure, and James believes it is pretty clear why Kaepernick is still unsigned.

“The only reason I could say he’s not on a team is because the way he took a knee,” James said. “That’s the only reason. I watch football every Sunday, every Thursday, every Monday night. I see all these quarterbacks — first-string, second-team, third-team quarterbacks — that play sometimes when the starter gets hurt or are starters that play. Kap is better than a lot of those guys. Let’s just be honest.”

As McMenamin points out, James has long been a supporter of Kaepernick, even going as far as wishing he owned an NFL team so he could sign the quarterback.

But though without a contract since March, the quarterback has garnered support from a variety of individuals, and was named the GQ Citizen of the Year on Nov. 13.

Thumbnail Photo Via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images.