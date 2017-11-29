Here’s What Kyrie Irving Thinks Of LeBron James’ First Career Ejection

You knew someone was going to ask him about it.

Kyrie Irving spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon following the Boston Celtics’ practice session in Waltham, Mass. Less than 24 hours earlier, a certain former teammate of Irving’s was thrown out of an NBA game for the first time in his lengthy career.

So, Kyrie, what’d you think of LeBron James’ ejection in that Cleveland Cavaliers game Tuesday night?

Yup, that’s about the response we expected.

It actually was a fair question; Irving spent three seasons as James’ teammate and probably could shed some light on how The King interacts with refs. But the All-Star guard demurred, claiming he didn’t hear an actual question in the reporter’s remarks — “Oh, you were asking me about that?” — before simply responding, “Tough calls. Some tough calls this year.”

Of course, we don’t blame Kyrie for giving a non-answer here, either: His previous comments about LeBron usually have created a hullabaloo, and speculating on an ex-teammate’s mental state is a slippery slope, anyway.

While we’re on the subject of Irving soundbites: The Celtics guard/pseudo-philosopher also channeled his inner Theodore Roosevelt on Wednesday.

Kyrie Irving with a wisdom bomb: "Man, comparison's a thief of joy." He was asked if he could have made all the same passes last year or before. Went on to say, "It's kind of hard to compare it because I feel like my role was probably a little different last year in Cleveland" — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 29, 2017

Never change, Kyrie.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images