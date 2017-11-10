Jayson Tatum Injury: Celtics Receive Good News After MRI On Right Ankle

Boston Celtics fans can exhale a bit.

Celtics rookie forward Jayson Tatum, who’s played very well in a starting role through the first 12 games of the season, was ruled out for the second half of Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers because of right ankle soreness.

The C’s announced Thursday night that MRI results came back negative.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum’s MRI results on his right ankle came back negative. He is questionable for tomorrow vs. Charlotte. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2017

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said after Wednesday’s win over the Lakers that Tatum was in a walking boot to be safe. It’s not known at this time which specific play Tatum suffered the injury during.

Tatum is averaging 13.5 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent from 3-point range this season.

Boston already is without forward/center Al Horford (concussion) and Gordon Hayward (leg/ankle). Despite all these injuries, the Celtics sit atop the league standings at 10-2 and have a 10-game win streak.

Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images