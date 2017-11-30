Jose Canseco Offers Crazy Suggestion To Derek Jeter Regarding Marlins

Don Mattingly better watch out. Jose Canseco is coming for his job.

Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill recently confirmed Mattingly would return as the team’s manager in 2018 despite the organization being sold to a group led by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. Clearly, Canseco doesn’t care, as the former major league slugger suggested Wednesday on Twitter that Jeter and Co. hire him to be Miami’s next skipper.

Derek Jeter should let me be the manager of the Marlins I can help them straighten things out there — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) November 29, 2017

We won’t sit here and break down Canseco’s managerial credentials, although it certainly would be a fun exercise. We will, however, suggest that Canseco clean his room the next time he’s trying to land a job with a big league organization, unless the organization happens to be the Oakland Athletics.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images