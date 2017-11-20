Kyle Busch Says ‘Buddy’ Joey Logano Cost Him Championship At Homestead

If you thought Kyle Busch and Joey Logano had buried the hatchet after their scrap at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, think again.

Busch, following Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400, claimed Logano cost him a shot at the race win, and ultimately his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship, according to Motorsport.com. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished second to Martin Truex Jr., despite having been on the No. 78’s bumper for the final 20 laps.

The 32-year-old racer claims Logano was the reason his tires didn’t have enough grip left in them when he was within striking distance of Truex.

“Battling with the No. 22 there. Just wasting too much time with him,” Busch told NBC Sports. “He held me up. He was there blocking every single chance he got, so got a real buddy there.”

Disappointed, but also very proud of all this team accomplished this season. Congrats to Martin, Cole and the entire 78 team as well as @ToyotaRacing on the Championship. pic.twitter.com/4lM4l8tzh3 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) November 20, 2017

Busch’s inability to mount an attack on the Furniture Row Racing driver was especially frustrating given that at Homestead-Miami Speedway, unlike most of the season, Busch had the faster car.

“We gave it all we had, we gave it our all,” Busch said. “They deserved it probably like any other race but today, I though we were better. Doesn’t matter, they were out front when it mattered most.”

The 2015 Cup champion and his “buddy” Logano caused a bit of a controversy earlier in the season, with the two drivers briefly fighting in the pits in Las Vegas after they wrecked in the Kobalt 400. Their feud seemingly died down in the second half of 2017, but based on Busch’s post-race comments in Homestead, we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s still bad blood between the two drivers come the 2018 Daytona 500.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images