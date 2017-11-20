LaVar Ball To Appear On CNN On Monday Amid Feud With Donald Trump

Donald Trump can’t shout loud enough from his bully pulpit to silence LaVar Ball.

The famously outspoken sports dad will appear on CNN at 10 p.m. ET on Monday night to discuss his ongoing war of words with the U.S. president. Trump has criticized Ball for not showing enough gratitude for his role in securing the release of his son, UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball, whom Chinese police detained earlier this month on shoplifting allegations.

Real News: LaVar Ball will be on CNN tonight to talk about his feud with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/likcqfkxHR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 20, 2017

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr asked the media Sunday to stop covering the budding Ball vs. Trump feud, but there’s little chance of that happening. Ball’s CNN appearance is bound to include at least a few verbal barbs, at which Trump undoubtedly will fire back.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images