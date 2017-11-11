Kyrie Irving Injury: Celtics Star Out For Game With Possible Concussion Symptoms

The Boston Celtics have won 10 games in a row, but they will have to go for No. 11 without the services of Kyrie Irving.

During the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets, the Celtics star point guard took a wayward elbow from center Aron Baynes and went down in a heap.

Baynes’ blow caused Irving to stay on the floor for a few minutes before being taken to the locker room while bleeding heavily from the nose/mouth.

Kyrie Irving down and bleeding on the court after taking a shot to the face from teammate Aron Baynes. pic.twitter.com/ygNvS1AY6V — Taylor C. Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 11, 2017

The Celtics announced that Irving will miss the rest of the game to be treated for concussion symptoms.

Per Celtics PR: Kyrie Irving is out for the remainder of tonight’s game against Charlotte due to a blow to the head and is being monitored for possible concussion symptoms — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) November 11, 2017

Boston’s offense predictably struggled without Irving on the floor.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images