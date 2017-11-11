Kyrie Irving Injury: Celtics Star Out For Game With Possible Concussion Symptoms

The Boston Celtics have won 10 games in a row, but they will have to go for No. 11 without the services of Kyrie Irving.
During the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets, the Celtics star point guard took a wayward elbow from center Aron Baynes and went down in a heap.
Baynes’ blow caused Irving to stay on the floor for a few minutes before being taken to the locker room while bleeding heavily from the nose/mouth.
The Celtics announced that Irving will miss the rest of the game to be treated for concussion symptoms.
Boston’s offense predictably struggled without Irving on the floor.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
