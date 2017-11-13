LeBron James Irks NYC Subway Passenger During Cavs’ Ride In Big Apple

Even LeBron James must follow the unwritten rules of public transportation.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar angered a New York City subway rider Monday during the NBA team’s unlikely underground journey. James was narrating the Cavs’ six-minute trip for Uninterrupted when he decided to include the man sitting next to him in the video. But the man wanted no part of the social-media fame James offers.

“Can you not” are three words that show how little excitement celebrity sightings generate among everyday New Yorkers.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority was much happier to have the Cavs on board.

Thanks so much for taking the subway Lebron, but the King of this town is @kporzee and we’re riding with the Knicks tonight. #KnicksTape https://t.co/IXmMzyMWiS — MTA (@MTA) November 13, 2017

The Cavs visiting the Big Apple for Monday’s game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Needless to say, James didn’t leave any of his personal tickets for Mr. “can you not” at the arena’s will-call windown.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images