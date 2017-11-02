Marcus Peters Surprises Young Fan With Air Jordans In Random Act Of Kindness

Marcus Peters made a fan for life in ZaMarion Coffie.

The Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback was at the Oak Park Mall on Saturday when he witnessed Coffie, a 12-year-old boy who was in a shoe store with his mother, ask for a pair of Air Jordan Retro 5s, according to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star.

Larissa Coffie told Grahtoff that she asked her son to put the shoes back because they had to leave, and when they were exiting the store a man offered to buy the shoes for her son.

“I was like get out of here, you’re not going to really purchase him those $200 shoes and he was like I really am,” Coffie wrote in a Facebook post, per Grathoff. “So the guy tells Z (to) tell the guy what size you need, try them on and I got you take them up to the front and I got you I’m going to pay for them. So I’m sitting there and I’m like okay so I get up and walk up there to the register and the guy actually purchased them. Not only did he purchase the one pair of shoes he was looking at he purchased him another pair of shoes.

“(I)t’s amazing we are so humbled we are so blessed today and if anybody knows a guy between the ages of 20 and 30 named Marcus,” Coffie wrote.

Of course, that was Peters who apparently told Coffie he appreciated how ZaMarion listened to his mother.

Well done, Marcus.

Thumbnauil photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images