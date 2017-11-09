Marcus Smart’s Behind-The-Head Pass Sets Up Semi Ojeleye And-1 In Celtics-Lakers

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart isn’t known as a brilliant passer, but he does impress now and again.

In the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Smart saw an open teammate, Semi Ojeleye, and fired a behind-the-head pass that found the rookie forward, who went up-and-under for an impressive and-1.

Ojeleye finished the first half with four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes of action.

The second-round pick (37th overall) in the 2017 NBA draft has become a useful bench player for Celtics coach Brad Stevens. Ojeleye entered Wednesday shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line.

