Matt Brown’s Elbow Knockout At UFC Fight Night Was Jaw-Droppingly Brutal

The devastating knockouts just keep on coming in the UFC.

Fresh off an unbelievably entertaining UFC 217, the MMA juggernaut rolled into Norfolk, Va., for UFC Fight Night 120, and didn’t disappoint. The highlight of the evening, though, occurred during the co-main event fight between welterweights Matt Brown and Diego Sanchez.

At 3:44 of Round 1, Brown secured a knockout victory with this ridiculous elbow on Sanchez:

WHAT AN ELBOW! Matt Brown KO's Diego Sanchez for the finish at #UFCNorfolk! https://t.co/i7MIUI1rXE — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

Ouch.

Rumors have been swirling that Brown’s days in the UFC might be numbered. And if that’s true, this sure is an impressive way to go out.

Prior to his victory over Sanchez, Brown was just 1-5 in his previous six fights.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images