Vikings’ Teddy Bridgewater Cries Tears Of Joy In Return To NFL Action

Teddy Bridgewater is back, and even he can’t believe it.
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback, who’s been out roughly 15 months after suffering a devastating knee injury before the 2016 NFL season, is active Sunday against the Washington Redskins. Just after the playing of the national anthem at FedExField, FOX Sports cameras caught Bridgewater crying tears of joy.
Watch the emotional moment in the video below:
Although quarterback Case Keenum is starting for the Vikes, seeing Bridgewater back on the sidelines in full uniform is nevertheless inspiring.
Here’s the former Louisville Cardinal walking through the tunnel toward the field:
And here he is warming up before Sunday’s game:
There’s been a lot of polarizing moments and negative publicity surrounding the NFL the season, to say the least.
Which is why it’s so refreshing to see a moment that everyone can agree is overwhelmingly positive.
Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images
