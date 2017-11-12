Vikings’ Teddy Bridgewater Cries Tears Of Joy In Return To NFL Action

Teddy Bridgewater is back, and even he can’t believe it.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback, who’s been out roughly 15 months after suffering a devastating knee injury before the 2016 NFL season, is active Sunday against the Washington Redskins. Just after the playing of the national anthem at FedExField, FOX Sports cameras caught Bridgewater crying tears of joy.

Watch the emotional moment in the video below:

#Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater was in [joy] tears on the sidelines for finally being active and back in football following his serious injury last off-season pic.twitter.com/nQ3t1QccfU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2017

Although quarterback Case Keenum is starting for the Vikes, seeing Bridgewater back on the sidelines in full uniform is nevertheless inspiring.

Here’s the former Louisville Cardinal walking through the tunnel toward the field:

Been a long time coming and a lot of adversity faced, but it's great to see Teddy Bridgewater walking through the tunnel and to finally be back on an NFL field again. pic.twitter.com/AnyRE6C6ec — J.R. (@JReidDraftScout) November 12, 2017

And here he is warming up before Sunday’s game:

Love, hate, or indifferent about Teddy Bridgewater, you have to be amazed that he's active a mere 15 months after that injury. #Respect pic.twitter.com/p7mdXifLNk — Andy (@AndyCarlsonShow) November 12, 2017

There’s been a lot of polarizing moments and negative publicity surrounding the NFL the season, to say the least.

Which is why it’s so refreshing to see a moment that everyone can agree is overwhelmingly positive.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images