NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Martellus Bennett Expected To Play Sunday Night

It seems a couple of long flights, a change of scenery and a new uniform made tight end Martellus Bennett’s shoulder feel much better.

Bennett, who the New England Patriots claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, is expected to play Sunday night against the Denver Broncos, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Bennett, who reportedly is suffering from a torn rotator cuff, was waived by the Packers on Wednesday with a “failure to disclose physical condition” designation. He explained in a lengthy Instagram rant that he suffered the injury with the Packers and planned to have season-ending surgery before he was waived. His explanation for why he’s changed his mind now that he’s on a new team: “Now I’m like (expletive) it.”

Bennett’s reasoning raises eyebrows because his shoulder injury popped up after Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone. The Packers’ playoff odds, and offensive firepower, dropped precipitously when backup Brett Hundley replaced Rodgers.

Bennett practiced Friday and was officially listed as questionable on the Patriots’ injury report. He made the trip to Denver and knows the Patriots’ offense from his season in New England in 2016.

