Miss. State QB Nick Fitzgerald Suffers Gruesome-Looking Injury During Egg Bowl

If your stomach was a little off after eating too much on Thanksgiving, hopefully you didn’t have the TV tuned to the Egg Bowl on Thursday night.
It was a rough night for Mississippi State, as rival Ole Miss upended the Bulldogs, and MSU also lost its quarterback. Nick Fitzgerald was carted off the field after suffering a horrific-looking ankle injury in the first quarter.
It obviously wasn’t pretty, so if you’re not looking to have your Black Friday ruined by a gruesome ankle injury, don’t play the video below.
And if you’re really sick, here’s a link to the aftermath with Fitzgerald’s foot pointing a direction in which a foot should never be pointed.
Medical personnel worked quickly and put Fitzgerald’s leg in a cast before carting him off the field. What was awesome, however, is Fitzgerald’s reaction as he was carted off, as the quarterback could be seen trying to rally the troops as he left the field.
Unfortunately for Fitzgerald and No. 14 Mississippi State, Ole Miss held off a late charge from the Bulldogs for the win.
Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen confirmed Fitzgerald suffered a broken ankle but didn’t give any more information, although Fitzgerald vowed in a tweet to come back strong.
Thumbnail photo via Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP