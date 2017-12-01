MLB Rumors: Giants Meeting With Giancarlo Stanton’s Representatives

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly making the first real push to get Giancarlo Stanton.

Executives from the Giants are reportedly in Los Angeles to meet with the Miami Marlins slugger’s representatives, according to Sirius’ Craig Mish.

Source : SF Giants front office executives are now in Los Angeles to meet with representatives of NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 1, 2017

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal also confirmed the report.

Source confirms to The Athletic: #SFGiants executives in Los Angeles to meet with Stanton’s representatives, as first reported by @CraigMish. Unclear whether deal is in place. Stanton’s approval would be necessary; he has full no-trade clause. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 1, 2017

Earlier Thursday, a report came out with a potential package the Giants would offer in order to send Stanton to San Francisco.

And as Rosenthal mentions, Stanton does have a full no-trade clause. Reports have frequently circulated, however, that he would enjoy going out west given he grew up in Los Angeles.

Stanton, a right fielder, hit .281 this season with the Marlins while clubbing 59 homers.

As a result, there have been no shortage of teams trying to put a package together for the National League MVP’s services, but this news marks the first time some real traction has been made.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images