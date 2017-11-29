NBA Rumors: Cavs Shooting For Mid-December Isaiah Thomas Return

Isaiah Thomas has yet to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season since they acquired him in a trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in August. However, the 5-foot-9 guard could be making his Cavs debut fairly soon.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst provided an updated Tuesday on Thomas’ potential return date.

Windhorst: Internally, the #Cavs are shooting for mid-December for a return of Isaiah Thomas. He is ramping up to 3-on-3 work. — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 28, 2017

Thomas is recovering from a right hip injury that forced him to miss the last three games of the Celtics’ Eastern Conference finals series against the Cavs in May. He never had surgery for the injury.

The Cavs are hitting their stride after a slow start to the season. They have won eight games in a row and nine of their last 10.

Still, Cleveland really needs Thomas to return because their point guard situation isn’t ideal. Offseason addition Derrick Rose is recovering from an injury of his own, is away from the team and might never return. Behind him, veteran Jose Calderon is the next best option.

Hopefully Thomas returns in time to play Jan. 3 when the Celtics and Cavs square off in Boston. These teams last met on opening night, when the Cavs prevailed by three points.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images