NFL Injury Report: Week 11 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

8:33 a.m.: Several players already have been ruled out for Sunday — including a kicker.
The Buffalo Bills are unsure about two of their top receiving targets in rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman’s debut.
Here are early-morning updates on a few other stars, including Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette:
8:25 a.m. ET: The longer the NFL season progresses, the more the injuries start to accumulate, and that’s certainly the case entering Week 11.
A handful of notable players, including Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, already have been ruled out this weekend after suffering injuries in Week 10. A few more guys are on the fence for this Sunday, though, which is what we’ll focus on here.
Keep it here for the latest injury updates, notable actives and inactives as they’re released and in-game injury developments throughout the day.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports
