NFL Rumors: Broncos Fire Offensive Coordinator Mike McCoy Amid Woes

To say the Denver Broncos have underachieved this season would be an understatement. And now, there’s been a major change to the coaching staff.

The Broncos fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Monday, sources told ESPN. The move comes one day after the Broncos suffered their sixth consecutive defeat, a 20-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave will replace McCoy as Denver’s offensive coordinator, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Broncos, who are 3-7 and in last place in the AFC West, have struggled offensively this season, with inconsistent quarterback play being a huge reason why.

The Broncos have fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. Denver's offense was near the bottom of the NFL this season. pic.twitter.com/saITQI9aun — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 20, 2017

McCoy, who spent four seasons as head coach of the San Diego Chargers from 2013 through 2016, was in the midst of his first season as Denver’s offensive coordinator under head coach Vance Joseph.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images