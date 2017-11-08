NFL Rumors: Jerry Jones Threatens To Sue NFL Over Roger Goodell’s Contract

Jerry Jones apparently really doesn’t want Roger Goodell to be commissioner of the NFL anymore.

The Dallas Cowboys owner recently has spoken out against Goodell’s upcoming contract extension, and he reportedly has threatened to sue members of the NFL’s compensation committee, as well as the league if they go through with Goodell’s extension, according to Ken Belson of The New York Times.

Belson reported Wednesday that Jones told owners of six teams — the New England Patriots, New York Giants, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons — that he had drawn up the legal papers and intended to sue them and the NFL if the extension went through. Jones reportedly said the papers would be filed Friday.

Jones reportedly was removed as an ad-hoc member of the NFL’s Compensation Committee after the conference call that took place Nov. 2, according to Belson.

Belson also reported that Jones has hired famed lawyer David Boies, who has come under fire for his controversial work in movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment case, in order to execute the lawsuit.

Jones’ anger at Goodell reportedly stems from the six-game suspension that Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott was given prior to the 2017 season.

The Cowboys owner was a non-voting member of the committee that handles the compensation for the league’s top officials, but Jones has been fighting to get a say when it comes to Goodell’s extension, according to Belson.

It doesn’t look like Jones plans on simmering down anytime soon.

