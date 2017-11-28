Nick Wright Strongly Believes Steelers Are Better Team Than Patriots

Make way for the fire trucks, because Fox Sports 1 talk show host Nick Wright has a five-alarm NFL hot take.

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both 9-2 and likely candidates to meet each other in the AFC Championship, but will see each other sooner in Week 15. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s comments Sunday regarding their matchup with the Patriots in Week 15 prompted some discussion between Wright and cohosts Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe.

And Wright strongly believes the Steelers are far and away a better team.

“The Steelers have a better roster,” Wright said. “The Steelers have more dynamic playmakers. The Steelers absolutely have a more consistent defense. The Steelers have more dynamic weapons. The Steelers are the better football team. The Steelers are the team this year that has not concerned you against their best competition.

“It’s between these two teams (in the AFC),” Wright continued. “And the Pittsburgh Steelers by the statistical measure or by the eye test, to me, are the best team in the AFC.”

Here’s Wright’s full explanation:

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a better football team than the New England Patriots. @getnickwright explains pic.twitter.com/YogGKjfj23 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 28, 2017

While some points are certainly valid, the most head-turning statement is his take on the Steelers not being concerning against their best competition. In their two losses, they fell to the 3-8 Chicago Bears, and got dusted 30-9 by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That’s not to mention them only beating the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and Green Bay Packers by three points apiece.

In any event, Dec. 17 should be an exciting day of football.

