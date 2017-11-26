Pacers’ Lance Stephenson Headbutts Stanchion After Dunking On Celtics

How could you not like Lance Stephenson?

During the first quarter of the Indiana Pacers’ 108-98 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday, Stephenson soared for a huge dunk. Upon landing, the ever-hilarious Pacers guard was so hyped up that he elected to headbutt the stanchion.

Check this out:

What an animal.

This likely brings back memories for Celtics fans, as Kevin Garnett used to headbutt a stanchion before every game at TD Garden.

As for Stephenson, this hardly is the first time he’s done something hilarious on the basketball court. Here are some of his best moments:

Never change, Lance.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images