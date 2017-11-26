Illinois Defensive Lineman Tito Odenigbo Throws Flag At Referee, Gets Ejected

A University of Illinois defensive lineman just put the “toss” in “getting tossed.”
The lowly Illini entered their final game of the season riding a 9-game losing streak, and it didn’t take long for No. 23 Northwestern University to begin to dismantle them and make it 10 games.
Things reached a tipping point towards the end of the game, when a series of flags were thrown near the goal line. One such flag landed near Illinois defensive lineman Tito Odenigbo, who did not appear thrilled with the penalty.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman picked up the flag and whipped it back at the referee, hitting the ref’s hat. He was promptly ejected.
Here’s the video:
Here’s another view.
Odenigbo is only a junior, so he can rest assured he didn’t just end his collegiate career (presumably) with a good, old-fashion ejection.
Thumbnail Photo Via Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports Images.
