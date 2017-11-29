Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady’s Achilles Kept Him Out Of Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — It seems New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady aggravated his Achilles injury Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Brady and his Achilles were removed from the injury report Friday, but the injury kept him out of practice Wednesday. Brady was one of five players who didn’t participate in the Patriots’ first practice of the week as they prepare for the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

Here’s the full injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

QB Tom Brady (Achilles)

OT Marcus Cannon (ankles)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

LB Trevor Reilly (concussion)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola (knee)

C David Andrews (illness)

LB Marquis Flowers (knee)

DL Trey Flowers (rib)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

The injuries to Reilly, Waddle, Flowers, Flowers and Van Noy are new this week. Andrews returned to practice after missing last week’s sessions with the illness.

