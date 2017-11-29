Liverpool Tops Stoke City In Premier League; Mohamed Salah Keeps Scoring

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s ruthless finishing earned Liverpool a 3-0 victory at Stoke City on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp restored Mane to his starting line-up as one of six changes from the weekend’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea and was rewarded just 17 minutes into contest at Bet 365 Stadium when the No. 19 coolly lifted the ball over Lee Grant and into the Stoke net.

Salah was named among the Reds’ substitutes, with Klopp electing to give the Premier League’s top scorer just 25 minutes of action in favor of Dominic Solanke, who impressed on the occasion of his first top-flight start.

That decision paid dividends, too, as Salah produced two clinical strikes in quick succession to take his personal tally for the campaign to 17 and seal a win that moves Liverpool up to fifth in the standings.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com