Patriots Sign Hometown O-Lineman, Harvard Product To Practice Squad

After stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins and New York Giants, Anthony Fabiano returned home this week.

The New England Patriots signed Fabiano, a Wakefield, Mass., native and Harvard product, to their practice squad Thursday and cut wide receiver Jake Kumerow.

A center, Fabiano has bounced around the league during his brief NFL career. He signed with Baltimore after going undrafted in 2016, was released before final cuts, then landed in Cleveland, where he appeared in one regular-season game and spent most of the year on the practice squad.

The Browns released Fabiano after their fourth preseason game this year. He spent eight days on the Redskins’ practice squad in September and seven on the Giants’ practice squad in October.

Fabiano, 24, also played both tackle and guard at Harvard. Before he signed, James Ferentz was the Patriots’ only practice-squad offensive lineman.

