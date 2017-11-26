Patriots Vs. Dolphins Live: Updates, Analysis From AFC East Matchup

11:10 a.m. ET: Good morning from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots will take on the division rival Miami Dolphins this afternoon for the first time this season.

The Patriots enter the AFC East matchup as massive 17-point favorites over the Dolphins, who have lost each of their last four games. New England, meanwhile, has won six in a row and now holds a three-game lead atop the divisional standings after beginning the season 2-2.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan, center David Andrews and right tackle Marcus Cannon all have been ruled out for the Patriots, and tight end Martellus Bennett, who is listed as doubtful, isn’t expected to suit up, either, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also reported wide receiver Danny Amendola is expected to play. Amendola is one of five Patriots players listed as questionable, along with defensive tackle Malcom Brown, safety Patrick Chung, cornerback Eric Rowe and special teamer Matthew Slater.

The inactives won’t be announced until 11:30 a.m., but it doesn’t sound like we’ll see running back Mike Gillislee or defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois today.

Mike Gillislee and Ricky Jean Francois just left Gillette and walked to parking lot. Sometimes a sign that player will be inactive. — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) November 26, 2017

This would be the third consecutive healthy scratch for Gillislee, who currently is buried behind Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead and James White on the depth chart. Jean Francois being out likely means Brown, who’s missed the last three games with an ankle injury, is ready to return.

The Dolphins will be starting backup quarterback Matt Moore today, as starter Jay Cutler did not clear concussion protocol.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. In the meantime, check out NESN.com’s Patriots pregame show:

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images