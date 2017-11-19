Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch Sits For US Anthem, Stands For Mexican Anthem

It’s been relatively quiet on the NFL anthem protest front in recent weeks, but Marshawn Lynch injected some life into the dormant controversy Sunday at Azteca Stadium.

Prior to the Oakland Raiders’ Week 11 game with the New England Patriots in Mexico City, Lynch elected to sit during the United States national anthem. Of course, that’s hardly newsworthy, as the Raiders running back has been protesting racial inequality and social injustice throughout the 2017-18 season.

Except once the Mexican anthem began playing, Lynch decided to stand up. Here’s photographic evidence, via The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin:

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

That should go over well with President Donald Trump.

Listen, Lynch gives football fans plenty of reasons to love him, as he’s arguably the most hysterical player in the NFL. But stunts like this, although perfectly within Lynch’s rights, really don’t serve anyone other than himself.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images