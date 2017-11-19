Bills QB Nathan Peterman Throws 5 Interceptions In Atrocious First Half Vs. Chargers

Sean McDermott has made one of the most horrendous decisions by an NFL head coach all season.

He benched Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor despite the veteran not playing poorly and the team still being in the playoff race with a 5-4 record entering Week 11.

McDermott named Nathan Peterman, a rookie from Pittsburgh drafted in the fifth round, as the starting QB for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately for McDermott and the Bills, Peterman played one of the worst halves of football in recent memory.

Peterman threw a pick-6 on his first possession and finished the first half with five (!) interceptions and just six completions.

Nathan Peterman threw a pick-six on his third pass of the game today. Tyrod Taylor has never thrown a pick-six in his Bills career. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 19, 2017

Peterman’s five interceptions are two more than Taylor has in nine games this season.

The Bills trailed 37-7 at the half in a game they really needed to win. Their upcoming schedule includes a matchup with the Chiefs and two with the New England Patriots.

Bills fans probably won’t be watching their team in the playoffs in January, and this QB decision by McDermott would be among the reasons for that.

