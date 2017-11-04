Tiger Woods’ Latest Health Update Is Going To Get Golf Fans Fired Up

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Tiger Woods is feeling great.

The legendary golfer recently announced he would make his return to competitive golf Nov. 30 at the Hero World Challenge, but it appears this return might be different than all the others.

Woods was a guest on UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma’s “Holding Court” podcast, and the 14-time major champion is going to get his fans excited with this latest update on the state of his surgically-repaired back.

“One of the things I am actually surprised at since I’ve gotten the OK to start hitting my irons is I can’t believe how far I’m hitting it,” Wood said, as transcribed by For The Win. “I’m back to hitting it my full numbers, and not really trying to do that. I didn’t realize how far I had dropped off because of the pain in my back.

“Now I can tell the difference, and my posture’s so much better over the golf ball. I really couldn’t get into that posture (before) because any time I tried to build a good posture over the golf ball, I’d get pain down my leg and my right foot wouldn’t work.”

While we’ve heard Woods give positive updates prior to previous comebacks, he sure sounds confident this time.

Woods underwent a fusion surgery on his back in April and it appears that the new procedure was a success.

Personally, we can’t wait for Nov. 30.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images