Tiger Woods Makes Return At Hero World Challenge; Here’s How To Watch

Tiger Woods will make his return to professional golf Thursday. Well, kind of, at least.

Woods will tee it up in his annual charity tournament in the Bahamas as part of the star-studded Hero World Challenge field.

It will be the former No. 1’s first tournament action in nine months, as injuries and scandal have derailed his legendary career. Woods has appeared in just that one tournament since the start of the 2016 season, and he hasn’t won a tournament since 2013.

Yet, there’s optimism (for his health, at least) among his legions of fans. Woods says he’s pain-free after back issues seemingly put his entire career in jeopardy. He’s also retooled his swing, and the early reviews are pretty positive.

Woods also held his own at Wednesday’s pro-am where there were plenty of encouraging signs.

And the pro-am is in the books. Best guess, Tiger was 3-4 under for the day. Read into that whatever you like, but it was fun. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 29, 2017

Tiger says he felt great, was doing what he’s been doing. Going to grab a bite to eat and head to the range just to warm down a little. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 29, 2017

No matter what happens this weekend at the Hero World Challenge, there figures to be plenty of intrigue, as Woods remains the sport’s biggest draw. He’ll get plenty of attention when he tees off Thursday afternoon alongside reigning PGA Tour player of the year Justin Thomas at 12:05 p.m.

Here’s how you can watch or follow along with his return to the course.

TV: Golf Channel (12:30-4 p.m. ET)

Online: Golf Channel live stream (with cable subscription)

Twitter: There’s no Twitter live stream, but if you’re a Woods fan or want to know how he’s playing, follow @GCTigerTracker

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images