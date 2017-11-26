Tom Brady Denies Sketchy Dolphin In Latest Edition Of ‘TB Times’

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are firing on all cylinders as the 2017 NFL regulars season nears its conclusion.

The Patriots won their seventh straight game Sunday when they torched the Miami Dolphins 35-17 at Gillette Stadium.

Brady threw for 227 yards and four touchdowns in the game, and afterward, the Patriots signal-caller posted the newest edition of the “TB Times” showing Brady denying a fidget spinner-selling Dolphin underwater.

#tbtimes A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

The Dolphins have completely fallen apart, as they lost their fifth straight game and currently are in a tie for last place in the AFC East.

