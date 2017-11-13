Tom Brady Morphs Into A Centaur After Torching Broncos In Latest ‘TB Times’

Many football fans have been calling Tom Brady the GOAT after the New England Patriots quarterback won his fifth Super Bowl, but it appears that is not the animal that TB12 identifies with.

After the Patriots’ 41-16 thrashing of the Denver Broncos on “Sunday Night Football,” Brady revealed his animal alter ego in the latest edition of the “TB Times.”

As a Centaur, I have a deep respect for and bond with the Broncos — not only as a true rival, but as a brother of a similar breed. A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

Brady continues to put up unprecedented numbers in his 18th NFL season, so it doesn’t come as a total surprise that the Patriots QB is a mythical creature.

Brady was sharp once again in Week 10, completing 25 of 34 pass attempts for 266 yards with three touchdowns. The Patriots now have won five straight games and firmly sit atop the AFC East standings.

We expect Brady has begun galloping south of the border, as the Patriots will battle the Oakland Raiders in Mexico in a Week 11.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images