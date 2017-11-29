Upcoming Urus SUV Looks, Sounds Exactly How Lamborghini Should

When you think of SUVs, Lamborghini probably is the last company that comes to mind. Not for long, however.

Lamborghini posted a video of a pre-production version of its upcoming Urus on Friday, ahead of the model’s Dec. 4 premiere. In the video, chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani explains that, despite being an SUV, the Urus still is a Lamborghini through and through.

The Urus is expected to look very similar to the concept Lamborghini first unveiled in 2012 that featured a front end reminiscent of the Aventador’s. And although it will be fitted with the Italian manufacturer’s first turbocharged engine, the Urus howls the way a car sporting the “Raging Bull” emblem should.

It’s worth noting that if you’re hoping to trade in your Mercedes-AMG GLE63 for a Urus, you’re going to have to pay a good amount out of pocket. With an expected starting price nearing $200,000, Lamborghini has positioned the Urus as a more direct rival for the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S than the AMG.