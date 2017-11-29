Video Of Bill Belichick Shopping For Christmas Tree Is Essential Viewing

The NFL’s so-called biggest scrooge apparently isn’t devoid of a little Christmas cheer.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is seen by many as a living, breathing lump of coal. However, this video of The Hooded One and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shopping for a Christmas tree this past weekend should help change that narrative, if only slightly:

Bill Belichick goes and picks out a Christmas tree just like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/oWTo6EzMAv — Off The Monster Sports (@OTMSportsBOS) November 25, 2017

Well, we hope that tree is the winner like Holliday says, considering it’s already chopped down and everything.

How about that smile from Belichick? Perhaps reporters should ask him questions at tree farms, because they certainly have a better chance of catching him in a good mood there than at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images