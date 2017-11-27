Why Max Kellerman Believes Bill Belichick Made Mistake With Tom Brady Vs. Dolphins

Bill Belichick definitely won’t approve of Max Kellerman’s stance regarding Tom Brady playing until the final whistle Sunday.

Brady was knocked around despite another solid performance in the New England Patriots’ 35-17 win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, and the veteran quarterback admitted Monday he was “a little sore” from the physical AFC East clash.

One reporter asked Belichick after Sunday’s game whether he considered removing Brady in the fourth quarter with New England leading, to which the Patriots head coach responded rather angrily. But Kellerman doesn’t just believe the question was warranted. He also said Monday on ESPN’s “First Take” that Belichick made a mistake in keeping Brady on the field for the duration of New England’s 18-point victory.

Stephen A. Smith didn’t agree with Kellerman’s take on the topic, largely because it conflicted with Belichick’s strategy. And Belichick, as Kellerman even admitted, is widely considered the greatest coach in NFL history.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images