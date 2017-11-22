Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Heat Will End Celtics’ Winning Streak

The Boston Celtics’ 16-game winning streak will end in Miami on Wednesday night.

So says the all-knowing Stephen A. Smith.

During Wednesday’s episode of “First Take,” co-hosts Smith and Max Kellerman debated when they thought Boston’s impressive streak would come to an end. And while Kellerman expects the streak to extend beyond Wednesday night’s game against the Heat, Smith thinks it all ends in South Beach.

“If this streak is gone end, I think it’s gonna be tonight,” Smith said. ” … Miami is one of those teams that’s young, and as the season wains, they get more hyped when there’s more to play for. There are moments, there are nuggets in a season, where they’ll get up for a game … Miami is my sleeper.”

Hey, anything could happen.

Before Green Teamers jump down Smith’s throat, it’s worth noting that he’s been awfully high on the Celtics thus far. He’s a card-carrying member of the Jaylen Brown fan club, and has the C’s leading many NBA award chases.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images