3-Year-Old Sim Racer Barely Reaches Pedals, Makes ‘DiRT Rally’ Look Easy

For most people, the similarities between driving a car in real life, and on a realistic sim, make it easier for them to hone their sim racing skills. One little boy apparently doesn’t need real-world experience to help him learn car control, however.

YouTube user Teeiikoo posted a video in 2016 that’s since gone viral, showing his then-3-year-old son effortlessly driving a Volkswagen Polo R WRC in “DiRT Rally.”

The boy drove an extremely clean run, but perhaps the most impressive thing was that he completed the stage with nearly all assists turned off, apart from ABS and automatic gearing. And lets be honest, we can’t hold either of those against him. (What 3-year-old do you know that fully understands how to operate a manual transmission?)

The other reason we hardly can believe what we just watched is that we personally have experienced just how challenging “DiRT Rally” was. Unlike its successor, “DiRT 4,” which was aimed both at casual gamers and sim racers, “DiRT Rally” was a no-nonsense, hardcore sim.

Let’s just hope Teeiikoo’s son doesn’t get too cocky and try a handbrake turn once he’s able to legally drive a car on public roads.