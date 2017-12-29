Saints’ Alvin Kamara Is Fined For Wearing Christmas-Themed Cleats

Alvin Kamara will try to turn an expensive fashion statement into a fountain of good.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver told reporters the NFL fined him $6,079 for wearing Christmas-themed cleats last Sunday during his team’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Kamara’s red and white cleats were intended to look like Christmas socks, but the NFL forbids players from wearing cleats that don’t match their team’s uniform colors.

Kamara described the NFL as “the Grinch” and pledged to use the fine and accompanying notoriety for charitable purposes.

“Yeah, they were worth it,” Kamara said, per ESPN’s Mike Triplett “I told everybody what I was gonna do after the game. I’m gonna make a GoFundMe (fundraising page). I’m gonna find like a charity, maybe something that gets shoes for underprivileged kids or maybe something like a little league team out here that needs some cleats and donate the rest of the money to a team or something like that. I mean, the Grinch stole Christmas.”

Kamara followed through on his promise, announcing the intended recipient Thursday night via Twitter.

Here we go!!!! Donations will be made to Willie Hall playgrounds Recreational Department right here in New Orleans to buy cleats for their youth teams.https://t.co/mRC4NXRpac — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) December 29, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images