Bill Belichick Making Sure Patriots Keep Their Cool After Rob Gronkowski Suspension

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick doesn’t want to see any more after-the-whistle shenanigans from his team.

The New England Patriots coach said he’ll reiterate the need for players to maintain their composure on the field in the wake of the cheap shot that earned tight end Rob Gronkowski a one-game suspension.

“It’s important for us,” Belichick said Wednesday morning. “It’s important every week. It’s a competitive game. There’s a lot of emotion out there. As a coach, I’ve got to do a better job of that.”

Gronkowski was suspended after he drove his elbow into the head of Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White after an interception on Sunday. Wide receiver Danny Amendola also was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the same play for scrapping with Bills safety Micah Hyde.

One week earlier, Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain was ejected for throwing a punch at Amendola. McCain later claimed self-defense, saying Amendola grabbed him by the neck and facemask.

The Patriots and Dolphins, who will square off again Monday night, also combined for three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and one unnecessary roughness in their two meetings last season.

