Montana High School Girls Basketball Team Shows No Mercy In 102-0 Win

History won’t remember the Froid-Medicine Lake High School girls basketball team as a merciful bunch.

The northeastern Montana high school defeated Brockton, Mon., High School 102-0 on Friday in a Class C game, according to The Associated Press. Brockton entered the game as heavy underdog because it had just five available players, among them an eighth-grader.

Froid-Medicine Lake seized the chance to hammer its shorthanded opponent, taking a 59-0 lead at halftime. The game clock ran uninterrupted in the second half.

Mark Beckman, executive director for the Montana High School Association, explained to The Great Falls Tribune why Class C games occasionally are lopsided.

“A lot of schools, especially Class C, have a difficult time putting five players out on the floor,” Beckman said. “You’d normally find a score like that in a Six-Man football game or even Eight-Man.

“As a rule, our schools have always acted in the best interest of sportsmanship and fair play. Usually, they do everything possible to not score in these instances.”

That wasn’t the case last weekend, and the schools have come to national attention as a result.

