Can Diddy Really Buy Panthers? Robert Kraft Gives Rap Mogul Vote Of Confidence

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces an uphill battle if he wants buy the Carolina Panthers. But apparently the rapper-turned-businessman has some friends in high places.

TMZ Sports recently tracked down Robert Kraft and his girlfriend, Ricki Noel Lander, in Beverly Hills, and asked the New England Patriots owner what he thought of Diddy’s desire to become the next owner of the Panthers after Jerry Richardson announced Sunday he’s selling the team.

“I’m a big fan of Diddy. You ask him. I’m a big fan of his,” Kraft responded. “He’s a good businessman. He’s a very good businessman and I have a lot of respect for Diddy.”

We’re not sure how or when Kraft first met Diddy — maybe he enjoys some of “Puff Daddy’s” earlier work, like No Way Out or Forever — but the Pats owner does have plenty of acquaintances in the entertainment business, so maybe we shouldn’t be so surprised by their connection.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images