Carson Wentz Injury: Fantasy Football QBs To Target With Eagles Star Out

There’s no two ways to slice it: This one is brutal.
The Philadelphia Eagles confirmed Monday that quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and is out for the season. Fantasy football aside, Wentz’s injury is tough to swallow: The 24-year-old was having an MVP-caliber season for the NFC-leading Eagles and now joins a host of exciting young stars whose 2017 campaigns have been cut short by injury.
But back to the fantasy front, where Wentz’s injury couldn’t come at a worse time for owners in the midst of their league’s playoffs. Wentz has been brilliant all year — only Russell Wilson has more fantasy points this season — and no replacement can match his massive production.
Not all is lost, though: A peek at the waiver wire shows there are some serviceable QBs available for the taking. So, come out of your hiding spot, take a deep breath and find a way forward with our top Wentz replacements entering Week 15.
Nick Foles, Eagles (2 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Surprised? You shouldn’t be. Foles isn’t a world-beater, but he’s still a very capable quarterback who once threw 27 touchdown passes to just two interceptions for the Eagles in 2013. (Just ask LeSean McCoy.) Philly also didn’t abandon the passing game Sunday when Wentz went down, a good sign for Foles’ fantasy stock entering a Week 15 matchup against the lowly New York Giants, who just allowed 332 passing yards and three touchdowns to Dak Prescott. Foles is a top add this week.
Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars (35 percent owned)
Don’t look now, but Bortles is starting to sling it: He has 577 passing yards and four touchdowns in his last two games, one of which was against the vaunted Seattle Seahawks. The Jags would be smart to go pass-heavy in Week 15, too, as the Houston Texans boast a top-10 run defense (104.5 rushing yards allowed per game) but rank 26th against the pass (242 passing yards per game).
Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (20 percent owned)
Do you believe?? Jimmy G is the toast of San Francisco after leading the Niners to two straight wins, and while his fantasy numbers haven’t been stellar, Kyle Shanahan is letting the kid play. Garoppolo has attempted 33-plus passes in each of his last two games, and all that’s missing from his stat lines are the touchdowns. If you believe in high upside, Garoppolo is your man against the Tennessee Titans’ middling defense.
Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (5 percent owned)
All right, we’re stretching a bit now. But Trubisky is coming off his best outing as a pro — 271 yards passing, two total TDs — and will face a Detroit Lions defense in Week 15 that’s allowed at least 260 passing yards and two touchdowns to three straight QBs. If the other guys aren’t available, take a gamble on the Bears rookie.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP