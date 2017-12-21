‘Charlie Moore Outdoors’ Christmas Marathon Continues Tradition On NESN

What better way to celebrate the holiday weekend than with two days of outdoor excursions with Charlie Moore?

The tradition returns for another year as NESN will air 14 hours of “Charlie Moor Outdoors” on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The marathon will feature sports and entertainment legends such as Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque and Hulk Hogan, and take viewers from the Berkshires to the lakes of Minnesota and beyond.

So if you’re the type who feels there’s no better complement to opening gifts than spending a little time with the “Mad Fisherman,” you’ll want to check out the marathon schedule below.

Sunday, Dec. 24 (all times ET)

7 p.m.: Mad Fish Family Christmas 2017

7:30 p.m.: Bobby Orr “Fore”

8 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life

8:30 p.m.: Top Notch

9 p.m.: Tim Wakefield “Knucklebass”

9:30 p.m.: Mad Fish Christmas Bash 2017

Monday, Dec. 25

10 a.m.: Mad Fish Christmas Bash 2017

10:30 a.m.: Fishin’ with a Mission

11 a.m.: Dave Russo

11:30 a.m.: Ahhh! Groupaaa!

Noon: Mad Fish Christmas Bash 2017

12:30 p.m.: Home Alone 3

1 p.m.: Mad Fish Family Christmas

1:30 p.m.: Mad Fish Off 2

2 p.m.: The Maine Event

2:30 p.m.: Dead Ringer

3 p.m.: Workin’ 9 to 5…Sorta

3:30 p.m.: Camp Whoopie

4 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life

4:30 p.m.: Mad Fish Christmas Bash 2017

6 p.m.: Raymond Bourque “Respect #77”

6:30 p.m.: Hulk Hogan

7 p.m.: Bobby Orr “Fore”

7:30 p.m.: Mad Fish Christmas Bash 2017

8 p.m.: Mad Fish Family Christmas

8:30 p.m.: Destination Berkshires

9 p.m.: Battle Lake Minnesota

9:30 p.m.: Mad Fish Christmas Bash 2017