Disgraced NBA Ref Tim Donaghy Reportedly Arrested For Aggravated Assault

Photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Remember Tim Donaghy? You know, the former NBA referee who served prison time for betting on games he officiated?

Well, he’s back in the news, and not for good reasons.

Donaghy was arrested for aggravated assault in Florida on Tuesday after allegedly threatening a man with a hammer, TMZ Sports reported Thursday, citing a police report. The 50-year-old told police he was only trying to save his daughter.

Concerned his daughter was doing drugs with a friend nearby, Donaghy reportedly grabbed a hammer and went to retrieve her. He proceeded to argue with his daughter outside the friend’s home and was confronted by the friend’s father.

The man claims that Donaghy then “brandished the hammer and threatened to use it,” according to the report. Donaghy’s lawyer reportedly told TMZ Sports that his client only brought the hammer for protection and that he never threatened the friend’s father.

One question remains: Will Donaghy put money on the outcome of his own potential court case?